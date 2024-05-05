Mahindra receives 674 patent approvals in FY24, creates a new record for itself

After Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed the number of patent approvals it received in the last financial year. The homegrown automobile giant claimed that it received a record number of patent approvals for a wide spectrum of product and process innovations in the last financial year that ended in March 2024. Mahindra claims to have received 674 patent approvals, which marked its best-ever annual performance, while Tata Motors received the approval for 333 patents during FY24 .

Mahindra claimed that the majority of its 674 patent approvals came from the Indian patent office. The automaker has so far conferred 1,185 patents in multiple countries across the world. The auto company claims that it has 193 applications awaiting patent approval as of 31st March 2024. Cumulatively, the automaker has filed 2,212 patent applications to date.

Mahindra further stated that the patents it filed cover a range of functions, such as powertrain for both internal combustion engine-powered models and electric vehicles, vehicle mechanical systems, electronics, manufacturing processes, electric tractors and advanced engineering, among others.

Speaking on the patent approvals it received Mahindra CEO and Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said that the company aims to be future-ready with the wide range of patents it filed. “We understand the importance of being future-ready; therefore, we have made significant R&D investments to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and talent," Jejurikar said.

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors announced that the company received its highest-ever grant of 333 patents during the last fiscal, taking its total tally of granted patents to over 850. Tata Motors also claimed to have filed 222 patents and 117 design applications in FY24, the highest in its history. These patent filings span a wide spectrum of product and process innovations, addressing key automotive megatrends such as connectivity, electrification, sustainability, and safety (CESS).

