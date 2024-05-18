One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure draped in velvet revealed at Cannes 2024

BMW’s most powerful series-production model, the XM has received a special edition unveiled at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The BMW XM Mystique Allure is a one-off model specially created for the high-profile annual festival and has been co-created with British supermodel Naomi Campbell. BMW is a sponsor at Cannes and the XM brings the world of ‘M’ precision with high fashion.

The BMW XM Mystique Allure is covered in purple velvet that dominates the exterior and interior of the performance SUV. The colour purple is said to be Campbell’s favourite, while the exterior uses exclusive materials from the world of haute couture, giving the model a special look. The velvet exterior is complemented by thousands of sequins plastered across the body and cabin, bringing a shimmering look to the imposing SUV.

Moreover, the BMW XM Mystique Allure gets a unique soundtrack devised by celebrated film score composer Hans Zimmer. The cabin also gets extravagant treatment with new iridescent surfaces created with precise handcraftsmanship, which enhance the geometric forms of the car. The XM’s cabin is designed around the M Lounge and gets covered in purple velvet as well.

There are no mechanical changes though. The BMW XM Mystique Allure gets a 4.4-litre V8 engine combined with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid offering belts out a combined output of 644 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The XM is a powerful offering with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 4.3 seconds. It is also extremely efficient for its size with an electric-only range of 80 km and a claimed fuel efficiency of 61.9 kmpl.

Other features include an adaptive M suspension, electronically controlled dampers with a new 48-volt system, rear-wheel steering and reduced body roll via active anti-roll bars. The XM also gets advanced driver assistance systems amidst a host of other creature comforts.

The BMW XM Mystique Allure is a one-off, so one need not worry about maintaining that velvet exterior. That said, the standard XM is on sale in India and will set you back by ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom).

