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PURE EV Epluto 7G

₹80,799 - 97,499*
*Ex-showroom price
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    68 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 - 151 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 - 2.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 - 2.2 kW
View All Epluto 7G SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV Epluto 7G Variants

PURE EV Epluto 7G price starts at ₹ 80,799 and goes up to ₹ 97,499 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto 7G comes in 2 variants. PURE EV Epluto 7G's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
Epluto 7G CX
₹80,799*
47 kmph
85 km
Epluto 7G STD
₹97,499*
2200 W
68 kmph
111 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
In July 2026, Delhi's EV registrations peaked at 10,719, driven by new policies offering tax exemptions and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Surging fuel prices from the Iran conflict boost electric vehicle sales in Europe, transforming consumer demand and industry dynamics.Read Full Story

PURE EV Epluto 7G Visual Comparison

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PURE EV Epluto 7G comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G image
Rs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kW
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Epluto 7GVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Epluto 7GVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWEpluto 7GVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWEpluto 7GVSEpluto 7G Max
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWEpluto 7GVSOrbiter
Ampere NexusAmpere Nexus imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards-162 NmScooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km3 Hours3.3 kWEpluto 7GVSNexus

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Images

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Colours

PURE EV Epluto 7G is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Yellow
Red
Grey
Blue
Black
White
Yellow

PURE EV Epluto 7G Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Epluto 7GvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Epluto 7GvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Epluto 7GvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Epluto 7GvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Epluto 7GvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Epluto 7GvsQC1

PURE EV Epluto 7G Related News

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Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter goes up in flames in Hyderabad
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 PURE EV Epluto 7G Related News

PURE EV Epluto 7G Specifications and Features

Max Power2200 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8-2.4 kWh
Max Torque30 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range85-151 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed68 kmph
View all Epluto 7G specs and features

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