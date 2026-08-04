PURE EV Epluto 7G Key Specs
- Speed68 kmph
- Range85 - 151 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.8 - 2.4 kWh
- Motor Power1.2 - 2.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Epluto 7GVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Epluto 7GVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Epluto 7GVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Epluto 7GVSEpluto 7G Max
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Epluto 7GVSOrbiter
|Ampere Nexus
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|162 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|3 Hours
|3.3 kW
|Epluto 7GVSNexus
PURE EV Epluto 7G is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2200 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-2.4 kWh
|Max Torque
|30 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|85-151 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|68 kmph
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