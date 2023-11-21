|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|85 km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs.
PURE EV ETrance+ price starts at ₹ 93,999 and goes up to ₹ 93,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance+ comes in 1 variants. PURE EV ETrance+'s top variant is STD.
₹93,999*
25 Kmph
85 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|85 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|Model Name
PURE EV ETrance+
|Kinetic Green Flex
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹93,999 Onwards
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
85 km
120 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price