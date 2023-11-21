HT Auto
PURE EV ETrance+ Right View
1/6
PURE EV ETrance+ Footspace Area View
2/6
PURE EV ETrance+ Mirror View
3/6
PURE EV ETrance+ Rear Suspension View
4/6
PURE EV ETrance+ Seat View
5/6
PURE EV ETrance+ Tyre View
View all Images
6/6

PURE EV ETrance+

PURE EV ETrance+ starting price is Rs. 93,999 in India. PURE EV ETrance+ is available in 1 variant and
93,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV ETrance+ Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range85 km
Charging time3-4 Hrs.
View all ETrance+ specs and features

PURE EV ETrance+ Variants & Price

PURE EV ETrance+ price starts at ₹ 93,999 and goes up to ₹ 93,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance+ comes in 1 variants. PURE EV ETrance+'s top variant is STD.

STD
93,999*
25 Kmph
85 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
PURE EV ETrance+ Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range85 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.
View all ETrance+ specs and features

PURE EV ETrance+ comparison with its competitors

Model Name
PURE EV ETrance+
Kinetic Green FlexVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹93,999 Onwards
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
Range
85 km
120 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    PURE EV News

    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
    This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
    31 Jan 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
    This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
    15 Dec 2022
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    PURE EV ETrance+ FAQs

    PURE EV ETrance+ comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The PURE EV ETrance+ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 85 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The PURE EV ETrance+ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom).
    The PURE EV ETrance+ is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 85 km on a single charge.
    The PURE EV ETrance+ has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

