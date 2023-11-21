Which is the top variant of PURE EV ETrance+? PURE EV ETrance+ comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the PURE EV ETrance+? The PURE EV ETrance+ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 85 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the PURE EV ETrance+ have, and what is the price range? The PURE EV ETrance+ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for PURE EV ETrance+? The PURE EV ETrance+ is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 85 km on a single charge.