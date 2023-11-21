HT Auto
Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched, rivals Hero Splendor

Indian electric two-wheeler maker Pure EV has announced the launch of the ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle. The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a 110 cc commuter rival, positioned as the longest-range motorcycle over other entry commuter electric motorcycles in the segment. The e-bike promises a range of 171 km on a single charge and aims to address the needs of those travelling extensively on a daily basis.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 13:47 PM
Pure EV ecoDryft 350
The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
Pure EV ecoDryft 350
Pure EV claims the ecoDryft 350 promises savings of up to 7,000 and above when compared to equivalent ICE commuter motorcycles. The electric offering gets a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a 3 kW (4 bhp) electric motor with six MCUs. With 40 Nm of peak torque available, the e-motorcycle can hit a top speed of 75 kmph and gets three riding modes, meeting the different needs of riders.

Also Read : Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter with 201 km range, reverse mode

Speaking about the launch of the new ecoDryft 350, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "At PURE EV, we are committed to providing pragmatic and sustainable mobility solutions to the masses in India. The ecoDryft 350 is a testament to our dedication to providing value products to our loyal consumer base. We believe it will redefine the way India commutes in the near future, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative in the 110 CC segment. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the electric vehicle landscape. The launch aligns with PURE's broader vision to bring long-range vehicles with fully integrated new-age features''

The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 comes with a host of features including Reverse Mode, Coasting Regen, and Hill-Start Assist to Down-Hill Assist and Parking Assist. The company says that the vehicle’s Smart AI ensures a longer life of the battery as per the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH). Pure EV is primarily targeting buyers of the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina and the like in the ICE entry commuter space. At its price point, it will take on the Hop Oxo electric motorcycle.

Pure EV is also offering an easy EMI option from 4,000 per month on the new ecoDryft 250. The electric commuter is available at over 100 company dealerships, while the EV maker has partnered with a host of NBFCs including HeroFincorp, L&T Financial Services, ICICI, and more, to enable more financing options at competitive rates.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: Pure ecoDryft 350 Pure EV electric motorcycle

