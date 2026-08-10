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VESPA SXL 150

₹1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa SXL 150 Price:

Vespa SXL 150 is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa SXL 150?

The Vespa SXL 150 is available in 3 variants - STD, Dual, Racing Sixties.

What are the Vespa SXL 150 colour options?

Vespa SXL 150 comes in eight colour options: Classic Matte Black, Green, Matt Red, Midnight Blue Sport, Pearl White Classic, Sports Matte Yellow, Tuscany Orange Classic, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Vespa 150, Yamaha Aerox 155.

What is the mileage of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).

Vespa SXL 150 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149.5 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.79 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11.26 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All SXL 150 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa SXL 150 Variants

Vespa SXL 150 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa SXL 150 comes in 3 variants. Vespa SXL 150's top variant is Racing Sixties.
3 Variants Available
SXL 150 STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
90 kmph
SXL 150 Dual
₹1.51 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
90 kmph
SXL 150 Racing Sixties
₹1.54 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Vespa SXL 150 Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
India's petrol and diesel sales surged in July 2026 due to below-normal monsoon boosting demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Delhi will introduce a barrierless toll system at 154 entry points to reduce congestion and emissions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Steelbird Helmets launched the SB-120 in India, a lightweight, safety-certified full-face helmet with advanced features and multiple designs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Mar 2026
NHAI will raise the FASTag Annual Pass price to ₹3,075 starting April 1, 2026, for non-commercial vehicles.Read Full Story

Vespa SXL 150 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SXL 150.
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Vespa SXL 150 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150 image
Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc10.47 PS10.6 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloySXL 150VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloySXL 150VSChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloySXL 150VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---SXL 150VSRizta
Vespa 150Vespa 150 imageRs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc11.42 PS10.1 NmScooters115 kg1770 mm--AlloySXL 150VS150

Vespa SXL 150 Images

Vespa SXL 150 Image 1
Vespa SXL 150 Image 2
Vespa SXL 150 Image 3
Vespa SXL 150 Image 4
Vespa SXL 150 Image 5
Vespa SXL 150 Image 6

Vespa SXL 150 Colours

Vespa SXL 150 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Classic matte black

Vespa SXL 150 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
SXL 150vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SXL 150vsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
SXL 150vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
SXL 150vsRizta
Vespa 150

Vespa 150

1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs
SXL 150vs150
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs
SXL 150vsAerox 155

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Vespa SXL 150 Specifications and Features

Max Power10.79 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque11.26 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Engine149.5 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SXL 150 specs and features

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