Vespa SXL 150 Key Specs
- Engine149.5 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power10.79 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque11.26 Nm
- Kerb Weight115 kg
Vespa SXL 150 is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Vespa SXL 150 is available in 3 variants - STD, Dual, Racing Sixties.
Vespa SXL 150 comes in eight colour options: Classic Matte Black, Green, Matt Red, Midnight Blue Sport, Pearl White Classic, Sports Matte Yellow, Tuscany Orange Classic, White.
Vespa SXL 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Vespa SXL 150 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Vespa 150, Yamaha Aerox 155.
Vespa SXL 150 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa SXL 150
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|10.47 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SXL 150VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SXL 150VSChetak
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SXL 150VSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|SXL 150VSRizta
|Vespa 150
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|11.42 PS
|10.1 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SXL 150VS150
Vespa SXL 150 is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|10.79 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|11.26 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|149.5 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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