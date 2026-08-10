Vespa SXL 150 Price:

Vespa SXL 150 is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa SXL 150?

The Vespa SXL 150 is available in 3 variants - STD, Dual, Racing Sixties.

What are the Vespa SXL 150 colour options?

Vespa SXL 150 comes in eight colour options: Classic Matte Black, Green, Matt Red, Midnight Blue Sport, Pearl White Classic, Sports Matte Yellow, Tuscany Orange Classic, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Vespa 150, Yamaha Aerox 155.

What is the mileage of Vespa SXL 150?

Vespa SXL 150 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).