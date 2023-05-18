BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at ₹1.32 lakh
Piaggio India has launched the updated Vespa 125 and 150 scooter range in the country with the models now compliant to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms. The manufacturer has introduced the new Vespa Dual 125 and 150 with a new dual-tone livery, along with a colourful floorboard and is offered in four dual-tone combinations and improvements to pillion comfort. The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 range starts from ₹1.32 lakh for the 125 VXL, going up to ₹1.49 lakh for the 150 VXL.
The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
