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VESPA VXL 125

₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa VXL 125 Price:

Vespa VXL 125 is priced between Rs. 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa VXL 125?

The Vespa VXL 125 is available in 2 variants - STD, Dual.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Suzuki Burgman Street.

What is the mileage of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).

Vespa VXL 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.78 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.11 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All VXL 125 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa VXL 125 Variants

Vespa VXL 125 price starts at ₹ 1.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa VXL 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa VXL 125's top variant is Dual.
2 Variants Available
VXL 125 STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
VXL 125 Dual
₹1.33 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Vespa VXL 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The government's ethanol-blended petrol initiative faces consumer backlash over mileage and engine concerns, yet resists rollback.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Fuel prices have surged again, marking four hikes in two weeks, impacting consumers and transport operators nationwide.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court of India will hear FADA's petition regarding ₹2,500 crore in blocked GST compensation cess credits on March 25, 2026.Read Full Story

Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with VXL 125.
Vespa VXL 125
TVS iQube
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Vespa VXL 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125 image
Rs. 1.31 LakhsOnwards-124.45 cc9.78 PS10.11 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloyVXL 125VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloyVXL 125VSChetak
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---VXL 125VSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloyVXL 125VS450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloyVXL 125VSOneS Gen 2

Vespa VXL 125 Images

Vespa VXL 125 Image 1
Vespa VXL 125 Image 2
Vespa VXL 125 Image 3
Vespa VXL 125 Image 4
Vespa VXL 125 Image 5
Vespa VXL 125 Image 6

Vespa VXL 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
VXL 125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
VXL 125vsChetak
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
VXL 125vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
VXL 125vs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
VXL 125vsOneS Gen 2
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
VXL 125vsBurgman Street

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Vespa VXL 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.78 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.11 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine124.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all VXL 125 specs and features

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