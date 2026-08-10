Vespa VXL 125 Price:

Vespa VXL 125 is priced between Rs. 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa VXL 125?

The Vespa VXL 125 is available in 2 variants - STD, Dual.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Suzuki Burgman Street.

What is the mileage of Vespa VXL 125?

Vespa VXL 125 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).