Vespa VXL 125 Key Specs
- Engine124 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power9.78 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.11 Nm
- Kerb Weight115 kg
Vespa VXL 125 is priced between Rs. 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Vespa VXL 125 is available in 2 variants - STD, Dual.
Vespa VXL 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Vespa VXL 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Suzuki Burgman Street.
Vespa VXL 125 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa VXL 125
|Rs. 1.31 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124.45 cc
|9.78 PS
|10.11 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|VXL 125VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|VXL 125VSChetak
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|VXL 125VSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|VXL 125VS450S
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|VXL 125VSOneS Gen 2
|Max Power
|9.78 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.11 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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