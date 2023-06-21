Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vespa VXL 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of VXL 125 starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa VXL 125 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Vespa VXL 125 price starts at ₹ 1.31 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa VXL 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa VXL 125 top variant price is ₹ 1.32 Lakhs.
₹1.31 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹1.32 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.78 PS
*Ex-showroom price
