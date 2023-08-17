Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs

Over a year since its global unveiling, Piaggio India has brought the limited edition Vespa Justin Bieber edition to the Indian market, exclusively designed by the Canadian pop star. The Justin Bieber x Vespa is a collector’s edition priced at a whopping ₹6.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available only in single-digit numbers in India. The limited edition scooter was first unveiled in April last year and has been restricted to limited units worldwide.

The Justin Bieber x Vespa edition scooter will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will soon be available for pre-orders across all Vespa dealers across the country. It can also be pre-booked online on the company’s website. The limited edition offering has been specifically designed by the singer and is based on the Vespa 150 with special aesthetic changes.

The new limited edition Vespa gets an all-white theme that extends to all the bodywork right down to the saddle, grips and wheel spokes

Speaking about his love for Vespa, Justin Bieber said, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things. The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun."

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD - Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “Vespa is much more than a mobility brand; it symbolizes art, design, technology, and fun. It has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists and designers around the globe. We are excited to introduce to India, the collector edition of Justin Bieber x Vespa that embodies creative drive, vibrancy and vigour - the values​​shared by both Bieber and Vespa."

India gets the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition with the 150 cc single-cylinder engine. Globally, the limited edition is offered with 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc options

The Vespa 150 specially designed by Bieber is finished in white with the colour extending to not only the bodywork but also the saddle, grips and spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the body panels are tone-on-tone white as well. The styling remains unchanged with the evocative Vespa retaining its retro-Italian flare. The scooter is equally modern packing all-LED lighting and a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

Available in 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc engine options globally, India gets the 150 cc engine option on the Vespa Justin Bieber edition while riding on 12-inch alloy wheels. The motor meets the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations. The collectable is certainly for diehard Bieber fans or “Beliebers" and its limited production globally would make it a rarity in the long run.

