Ola Electric S1 Pro Specifications

Ola Electric S1 Pro starting price is Rs. 1,39,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 Pro is available in 2 variant and
Ola Electric S1 Pro Specs

Ola Electric S1 Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Pro starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Pro sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

Ola Electric S1 Pro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Gen 2
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1859 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1160 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Saddle Height
792 mm
Width
712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6s
Range
195 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
58 Nm
Continious Power
5.5 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
11000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Chassis
Tubular
Front Suspension
Single Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 Inch
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

News

Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
29 Aug 2023
TVS X is a maxi-scooter whereas the S1 Pro is more of a traditional scooter.
TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared
24 Aug 2023
Ola S1 Pro Gen2 willl be offered in new colours.
Ola S1 Pro Gen1 vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, range, top speed and features compared
19 Aug 2023
The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is based on a heavily redesigned platform along with a new and more powerful electric motor and battery pack
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro first impressions: Significant updates for Ola’s flagship
16 Aug 2023
The second generation Ola S1 Pro has been launched with a new platform, more power, better range, and improved safety than before
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh
15 Aug 2023
View all
 

Ola Electric S1 Pro Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant price is ₹ 1.47 Lakhs.

Gen 1
1.4 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
181 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Gen 2
1.47 Lakhs*
120 Kmph
195 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

