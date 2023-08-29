Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ola Electric S1 Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Pro starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Pro sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ola Electric S1 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant price is ₹ 1.47 Lakhs.
₹1.4 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
181 Km
₹1.47 Lakhs*
120 Kmph
195 Km
*Ex-showroom price
