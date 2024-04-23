Ampere NXG electric scooter launch confirmed on April 30. Will rival Ola S1 Pro

After months of rolling out teasers, Ampere Electric , the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has announced it will launch the new NXG -based electric scooter on April 30, 2024. The new electric scooter is likely to be called the Ampere Nexus upon launch and will be the production version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Ampere has been teasing its new electric scooter for a while. The upcoming offering has already set records before launch having completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) ride as well as entering the India Book of Records. The company has already commenced accepting bookings for the new model for a token of ₹499.

Also Read : Ampere sets new records with upcoming electric scooter, bookings open at ₹499

The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter

The Ampere Nexus is expected to be a feature-rich offering that will take on a host of premium e-scooters in the segment. The camouflaged test mules promise a slender design with sharp lines, simple panels, and all-LED lighting. The large seat and flat floorboard hint at a good dose of practicality. The e-scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, and a TFT display that will come with connectivity features including navigation.

The new Ampere e-scooter will also get telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance will come from a front disc and rear drum brake setup.

The family e-scooter market is bursting with options right from the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Pro, to the new Ather Rizta. Honda will also enter this space with the Activa electric soon. More details on Ampere’s new flagship offering will be available in a few days.

