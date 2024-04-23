HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Nxg Electric Scooter Launch Confirmed On April 30. Will Rival Ola S1 Pro

Ampere NXG electric scooter launch confirmed on April 30. Will rival Ola S1 Pro

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 20:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new electric scooter could be called the Ampere Nexus and will be the production version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.
Ampere NXG Electric Scooter
The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance and is likely to be the brand's new flagship
Ampere NXG Electric Scooter
The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance and is likely to be the brand's new flagship

After months of rolling out teasers, Ampere Electric, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has announced it will launch the new NXG-based electric scooter on April 30, 2024. The new electric scooter is likely to be called the Ampere Nexus upon launch and will be the production version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Ampere has been teasing its new electric scooter for a while. The upcoming offering has already set records before launch having completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) ride as well as entering the India Book of Records. The company has already commenced accepting bookings for the new model for a token of 499.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ampere Nxg (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ampere NXG
₹ 1.35 - 1.55 Lakhs
View Details
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.10 - 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon4.56 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ampere sets new records with upcoming electric scooter, bookings open at 499

Ampere electric scooter teaser
The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
Ampere electric scooter teaser
The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter

The Ampere Nexus is expected to be a feature-rich offering that will take on a host of premium e-scooters in the segment. The camouflaged test mules promise a slender design with sharp lines, simple panels, and all-LED lighting. The large seat and flat floorboard hint at a good dose of practicality. The e-scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, and a TFT display that will come with connectivity features including navigation.

The new Ampere e-scooter will also get telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance will come from a front disc and rear drum brake setup.

The family e-scooter market is bursting with options right from the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Pro, to the new Ather Rizta. Honda will also enter this space with the Activa electric soon. More details on Ampere’s new flagship offering will be available in a few days.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 20:32 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.