Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ather Energy 450x comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 450x starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy 450x sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ather Energy 450x price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450x comes in 2 variants. Ather Energy 450x top variant price is ₹ 1.45 Lakhs.
₹1.38 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
165 Km
₹1.45 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
146 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price