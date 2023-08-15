HT Auto
Ather Energy 450x Specifications

Ather Energy 450x starting price is Rs. 1,37,950 in India. Ather Energy 450x is available in 2 variant and
1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ather Energy 450x Specs

Ather Energy 450x comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 450x starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy 450x sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Ather Energy 450x Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
With Pro Pack
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
153 mm
Length
1837 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm
Height
1250 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
734 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
146 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Swappable Battery
No
Motor IP Rating
IP 66
Max Torque
26 Nm
Continious Power
3.3 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Chassis
Precision machined hybrid chassis
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Top Speed (Display) - 90 km/charge, Warp Range - 65 km/charge, Riding Modes - Warp | Sport | Ride | Eco | Smart Eco, IP Rating (Controller) - IP65, Usable Battery Capacity - 3.24 kWh, Transmission Ratio - 7.8:1, Side Stand Motor cut-off, Water wading limit - 300 mm, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Resolution - 800 X 480 Pixels, Brightness - 800 Nits, Aspect Ratio - 5:3, Themes, Positioning System - GNSS with AGPSM, 4G LTE, Auto Indicator Off, Guide Me Home Light, On Board Maps, Document Storage, Ride Statics, Remote Location Tracking, Remote Charge Monitoring, Pack Casing - Aluminum Alloy, Frame Materials - Aluminum and Steel, Pillio Grab Handle - Aluminium, Hill Assist - Auto Hold, F:R Weight Ratio - 48:52, Switches - Horn, Start, Indicator, Mode, High Beem, Motor Kill, Multi - Stop Trip Planner, Braking distance (60-0 km/h) - 28.6 m, Park Assist
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 hours 30 minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

News

Ather 450S comes as a toned-down and affordable version of the flagship Ather 450X electric scooter.
Ather 450X vs Ather 450S - What are the key differences?
15 Aug 2023
Ather 450X is now available in both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack options.
Ather 450X gets a new variant at 1.38 lakh, comes with 2.9 kWh battery and 111 km range
11 Aug 2023
Ather 450S comes as a sporty and stylish urban electric scooter and an affordable iteration of the 450X. It can be used for regular commuting and fun rides equally.
Ather 450S electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this toned-down 450X?
11 Aug 2023
Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
6 Jun 2023
Ather Energy's 450X electric scooter is slated to become costlier from June 1, confirmed the company.
Ather 450X to be costlier from this date. Know more
22 May 2023
View all
 

Ather Energy 450x Variants & Price List

Ather Energy 450x price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450x comes in 2 variants. Ather Energy 450x top variant price is ₹ 1.45 Lakhs.

STD
1.38 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
165 Km
With Pro Pack
1.45 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
146 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

