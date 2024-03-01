Ather Energy 450x on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ather Energy 450x top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Pune.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Ather Energy 450x 2.9 kWh and the most priced model is Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ather Energy 450x dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Ather Energy 450x on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ather Energy 450x is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Ather Energy 450x 2.9 kWh ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh ₹ 1.51 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
