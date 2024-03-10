Kinetic Green Flex on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green Flex on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green Flex dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Kinetic Green Flex on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kinetic Green Flex is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Pune, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Pune and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Kinetic Green Flex STD ₹ 1.14 Lakhs