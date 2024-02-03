Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
- Bajaj Auto has showcased its flex-fuel versions of the Pulsar NS160 and Dominar 400 at Bharat Mobitliy Expo 2024.
Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
Bajaj Auto is one of the two-wheeler brands that participated in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The two-wheeler manufacturer showcased several products but the highlight was probably the Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5 which is a modified flex-fuel version of the standard Pulsar NS160 and Dominar 400 that are currently on sale in the Indian market. As of now, there is no timeline revealed by Bajaj about the launch of these two motorcycles.
First Published Date: 03 Feb 2024, 11:48 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS