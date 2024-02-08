|Battery Capacity
|1.7-2 kWh
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|Range
|90-110 km
|Charging time
|4 Hours
Kinetic Green e-Luna price starts at ₹ 69,990 and goes up to ₹ 74,990 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green e-Luna comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green e-Luna's top variant is X2.
₹69,990*
50 Kmph
90 Km
₹74,990*
50 Kmph
110 Km
|Model Name
Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Okinawa Dual
|Tunwal Elektrika 60
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,990 - 74,990
₹58,992 - 83,000
₹0.65 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.7-2 kWh
48 V / 55 Ah
60 V/26 Ah
|Range
90-110 km
110 -120 Km/Charge
70-120 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic