Which is the top variant of Kinetic Green e-Luna? The top variant of Kinetic Green e-Luna is the X2.

What are the key specifications of the Kinetic Green e-Luna? The Kinetic Green e-Luna is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-110 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.7-2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Kinetic Green e-Luna have, and what is the price range? The Kinetic Green e-Luna offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, X1 is priced at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, X2 is priced at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Kinetic Green e-Luna? The Kinetic Green e-Luna is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.7-2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-110 km on a single charge.