Kinetic Green e-Luna Specifications

Kinetic Green e-Luna starting price is Rs. 69,990 in India. Kinetic Green e-Luna is available in 2 variant and
69,990 - 74,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kinetic Green e-Luna Specs

Kinetic Green e-Luna comes with Automatic transmission. The price of e-Luna starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kinetic Green e-Luna sits in the Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Kinetic Green e-Luna Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
X2
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Height
1036 mm
Width
735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Range
110 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Dual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degrees
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion

Kinetic Green e-Luna Alternatives

Okinawa Dual

Okinawa Dual

58,992 - 83,000
Dual Specs
Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60

0.65 Lakhs
Elektrika 60 Specs

Kinetic Green e-Luna News

Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
8 Feb 2024
Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
8 Feb 2024
The Kinetic Green E-Luna is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 (introductory, ex-showroom) and will be available with multiple battery pack options
Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990
7 Feb 2024
The Kinetic Green E-Luna will be launched on February 7 and is all set to be one of the more affordable EVs on sale
Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?
6 Feb 2024
The E-Luna from Kinetic Green is all set for its official launch in the country in February.
Remember Kinetic Luna? Now get ready for E-Luna with bookings at 500
25 Jan 2024
 Kinetic Green e-Luna News

Kinetic Green e-Luna Variants & Price List

Kinetic Green e-Luna price starts at ₹ 69,990 and goes up to ₹ 74,990 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green e-Luna comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green e-Luna's top variant is X2.

X1
69,990*
50 Kmph
90 Km
X2
74,990*
50 Kmph
110 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

