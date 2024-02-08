Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kinetic Green e-Luna price starts at ₹ 69,990 and goes up to ₹ 74,990 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green e-Luna comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green e-Luna's top variant is X2.
₹69,990*
50 Kmph
90 Km
₹74,990*
50 Kmph
110 Km
