Tunwal Elektrika 60 Front Right View
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Foot Space Area
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Front Tyre View
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Headlight
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Rear Suspension View
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Seat
Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting price is Rs. 65,040 in India. Tunwal Elektrika 60 is available in 1 variant and 1 colours.
65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Key Specs
Battery Capacity60 V/26 Ah
Max Speed25 Kmph
Range70-120 km/charge
Charging time3-4 Hrs.
Available Colours

About Tunwal Elektrika 60

Latest Update

    Tunwal Elektrika 60 Variants & Price

    Tunwal Elektrika 60 price starts at ₹ 65,040 .

    Elektrika 60 LI
    65,040*
    60 V/26 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Tunwal Elektrika 60 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity60 V/26 Ah
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Moped Bikes
    Charging Point3-4 Hrs.
    HeadlightYes
    Range70-120 km/charge
    Charging Time3-4 Hrs.
    View all Elektrika 60 specs and features

    Tunwal Elektrika 60 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tunwal Elektrika 60
    		Okinawa DualWarivo Motors SmartyTecho Electra SaathiHayasa NirbharKinetic Green e-LunaWarivo Motors Enduro
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹65,040
    ₹58,992 - 83,000
    ₹74,300
    ₹57,697
    ₹65,550
    ₹69,990 - 74,990
    ₹53,800
    Battery Capacity
    60 V/26 Ah
    48 V / 55 Ah
    1.2 kWh
    48 V/22 Ah
    1.6 kWh
    1.7-2 kWh
    1.62 kWh
    Range
    70-120 km/charge
    110 -120 Km/Charge
    70 km
    80 km/charge
    90 km
    90-110 km
    65-75 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Tunwal Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Tunwal Bikes

      Tunwal Elektrika 60 FAQs

      Tunwal Elektrika 60 comes in a single variant which is the Elektrika 60 LI.
      The Tunwal Elektrika 60 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-120 km/charge, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 60 V/26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Tunwal Elektrika 60 offers a single variant. The variant, Elektrika 60 LI is priced at Rs. 65,040 (ex-showroom).
      The Tunwal Elektrika 60 is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 60 V/26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-120 km/charge on a single charge.
      The Tunwal Elektrika 60 has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

