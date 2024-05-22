Which is the top variant of Tunwal Elektrika 60? Tunwal Elektrika 60 comes in a single variant which is the Elektrika 60 LI.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Elektrika 60? The Tunwal Elektrika 60 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-120 km/charge, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 60 V/26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Elektrika 60 have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Elektrika 60 offers a single variant. The variant, Elektrika 60 LI is priced at Rs. 65,040 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Elektrika 60? The Tunwal Elektrika 60 is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 60 V/26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-120 km/charge on a single charge.