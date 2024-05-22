|Battery Capacity
Tunwal Elektrika 60 price starts at ₹ 65,040 .
₹65,040*
60 V/26 Ah
|Model Name
Tunwal Elektrika 60
|Okinawa Dual
|Warivo Motors Smarty
|Techo Electra Saathi
|Hayasa Nirbhar
|Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Warivo Motors Enduro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹65,040
₹58,992 - 83,000
₹74,300
₹57,697
₹65,550
₹69,990 - 74,990
₹53,800
|Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah
48 V / 55 Ah
1.2 kWh
48 V/22 Ah
1.6 kWh
1.7-2 kWh
1.62 kWh
|Range
70-120 km/charge
110 -120 Km/Charge
70 km
80 km/charge
90 km
90-110 km
65-75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
