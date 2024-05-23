Which is the top variant of Tunwal Lithino Li? Tunwal Lithino Li comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Lithino Li? The Tunwal Lithino Li is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Lithino Li have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Lithino Li offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Lithino Li? The Tunwal Lithino Li is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-120 km on a single charge.