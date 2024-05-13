HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTunwalLithino LiOn Road Price in Bangalore

Tunwal Lithino Li On Road Price in Bangalore

Tunwal Lithino Li Right View
Tunwal Lithino Li Front View
Tunwal Lithino Li Footspace View
Tunwal Lithino Li Front Tyre View
Tunwal Lithino Li Handle View
Tunwal Lithino Li Headlight View
74,990* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Lithino Li Price in Bangalore

Tunwal Lithino Li on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 74,990.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tunwal Lithino Li STD₹ 74,990
...Read More

Tunwal Lithino Li Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 74,990*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75-120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
74,990
EMI@1,612/mo
Tunwal Lithino Li Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Bangalore
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Bangalore
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Bangalore
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Bangalore

Popular Tunwal Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Tunwal Bikes

    News

    The TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery pack option comes with a claimed top speed of 75 kmph, while the iQube ST with 3.4 kWh battery pack can get to a claimed top speed of 78 kmph
    TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details
    13 May 2024
    Royal Enfield's 450 cc roadster was earlier anticipated to be called the Hunter 450 but the company seems to be going for the 'Guerrilla 450' name instead with the launch likely later this year
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo trademarked. RE's Himalayan-based roadster?
    10 May 2024
    Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
    9 May 2024
    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
