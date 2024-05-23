Which is the top variant of Tunwal Storm ZX? Tunwal Storm ZX comes in a single variant which is the LI.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Storm ZX? The Tunwal Storm ZX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-120 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Storm ZX have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Storm ZX offers a single variant. The variant, LI is priced at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Storm ZX? The Tunwal Storm ZX is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-120 km on a single charge.