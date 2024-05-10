Tunwal Storm ZX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 90,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal Storm ZX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 90,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal Storm ZX dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Tunwal Storm ZX on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Storm ZX is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Chennai, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Chennai and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Storm ZX LI ₹ 90,000