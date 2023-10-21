Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesOla ElectricS1 XOn Road Price in Chennai

Ola Electric S1 X On Road Price in Chennai

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

S1 X Price in Chennai

Ola Electric S1 X on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 84,700. The on road price for Ola Electric S1 X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh₹ 84,700
Ola Electric S1 X 3kWh₹ 94,880
Ola Electric S1 X Plus₹ 1.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric S1 X Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2kWh
₹ 84,700*On-Road Price
85 Kmph
95 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
4,701
On-Road Price in Chennai
84,700
EMI@1,821/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
3kWh
₹ 94,878*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
151 Km
View breakup
Plus
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
151 Km
View breakup

Ola Electric S1 X Alternatives

Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest Offers
LEO Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric Photon

72,990
Check latest Offers
Photon Price in Delhi
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000
Check latest Offers
Benling Aura Price in Delhi
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 98,500
Check latest Offers
Odysse Electric Hawk Price in Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

74,000
Check latest Offers
BattRE Electric ONE Price in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ola Electric Bikes

    Ola Electric S1 X News

    Ola S1 X+ gets slightly different styling than other Ola electric scooters. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter arrives at dealership. Check it out
    21 Oct 2023
    Image of Ola S1 Air used for representation only.
    Ola to offer 50% off on extended warranty and a chance to win S1 X+ electric scooter. Check details
    21 Oct 2023
    Ola Electric's new scooter S1 X has started to roll out from its facility. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO at Ola Electric seen here with one of the first units. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
    Ola Electric starts to deliver S1 X e-scooters. First units rolled out
    7 Sept 2023
    Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
    Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
    29 Aug 2023
    Ola is currently working on releasing the MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters.
    Ola announces Diwali offers on warranty and exchange deals of up to 24,500. Check details
    9 Nov 2023
    View all
     Ola Electric S1 X News

    Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    74,491 - 75,811
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Fiero 125

    TVS Fiero 125

    80,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details