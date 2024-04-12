HT Auto
Ola S1 X could get price revision & delivery timeline on 15th April

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM
  • Ola Electric offers the S1 X with three battery pack options.
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X 4 kW has a claimed range of 190 km on a single charge.
Ola Electric is preparing to make a few announcements on 15th April. The brand will disclose the delivery timeline for its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 X. Moreover, it is also expected that the prices of the Ola S1 X will be revised. Ola Electric sells the S1 X with three battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at 79,000, 89,000 and 1.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

