Ola S1 X could get price revision & delivery timeline on 15th April
- Ola Electric offers the S1 X with three battery pack options.
The Ola S1 X 4 kW has a claimed range of 190 km on a single charge.
Ola Electric is preparing to make a few announcements on 15th April. The brand will disclose the delivery timeline for its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 X. Moreover, it is also expected that the prices of the Ola S1 X will be revised. Ola Electric sells the S1 X with three battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹79,000, ₹89,000 and ₹1.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS