Ola S1 X could get price revision & delivery timeline on 15th April

Ola Electric is preparing to make a few announcements on 15th April. The brand will disclose the delivery timeline for its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 X. Moreover, it is also expected that the prices of the Ola S1 X will be revised. Ola Electric sells the S1 X with three battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹79,000, ₹89,000 and ₹1.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.