Which is the top variant of Seeka Vatsal250? Seeka Vatsal250 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Seeka Vatsal250? The Seeka Vatsal250 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-80 km, it has a charging time of 3-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.25 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Seeka Vatsal250 have, and what is the price range? The Seeka Vatsal250 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Seeka Vatsal250? The Seeka Vatsal250 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.25 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-80 km on a single charge.