|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|70-80 km
|Charging time
|3-7 Hrs.
Seeka Vatsal250 price starts at ₹ 72,910 and goes up to ₹ 72,910 (Ex-showroom). Seeka Vatsal250 comes in 1 variants. Seeka Vatsal250's top variant is STD.
₹72,910*
55 Kmph
70-80 Km
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|Model Name
Seeka Vatsal250
|Seeka SFlash250
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹72,910 Onwards
₹71,911 Onwards
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
1.25 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
|Range
70-80 km
70-80 km
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price