Seeka Vatsal250 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 76,560. Visit your nearest Seeka Vatsal250 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 76,560. Visit your nearest Seeka Vatsal250 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Seeka Vatsal250 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka Vatsal250 is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bangalore, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Seeka Vatsal250 STD ₹ 76,560