|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|Range
|140 km
|Charging time
|3-7 Hrs.
Seeka SBolt price starts at ₹ 1.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Seeka SBolt comes in 1 variants. Seeka SBolt's top variant is STD.
₹1.69 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
140 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Seeka SBolt
|Seeka SSeagun
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000
|Oben Rorr
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Maruthisan Racer
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.69 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.52 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.37 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.93 Lakhs Onwards
|Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
3.5 kWh
4.4 kWh
4.4 kWh
3.24 kWh
3.6 kWh
|Range
140 km
150 km
150 Km
187 km
80-150 km
120 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
