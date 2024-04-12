HT Auto
Seeka SBolt Front Left Side View
1/7
Seeka SBolt Left View
2/7
Seeka SBolt Headlight View
3/7
Seeka SBolt Engine View
4/7
Seeka SBolt Seat View
5/7
Seeka SBolt Tank View
View all Images
6/7

Seeka SBolt

Seeka SBolt starting price is Rs. 1,68,999 in India. Seeka SBolt is available in 1 variant and
1.69 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Seeka SBolt Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Max Speed85 kmph
Range140 km
Charging time3-7 Hrs.
Seeka SBolt Variants & Price

Seeka SBolt price starts at ₹ 1.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Seeka SBolt comes in 1 variants. Seeka SBolt's top variant is STD.

STD
1.69 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
140 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Seeka SBolt Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Sports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range140 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.
Seeka SBolt comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Seeka SBolt
Seeka SSeagunKabira Mobility KM 4000Oben RorrRevolt Motors RV400 BRZMaruthisan Racer
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.69 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.52 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.37 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.93 Lakhs Onwards
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
3.5 kWh
4.4 kWh
4.4 kWh
3.24 kWh
3.6 kWh
Range
140 km
150 km
150 Km
187 km
80-150 km
120 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Seeka SBolt FAQs

    Seeka SBolt comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Seeka SBolt is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 140 km, it has a charging time of 3-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Seeka SBolt offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Seeka SBolt is an electric sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 140 km on a single charge.
    The Seeka SBolt has a charging time of 3-7 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

