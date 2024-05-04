Seeka SBolt on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Seeka SBolt on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka SBolt is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Delhi, Kabira Mobility KM 4000 which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Delhi and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Seeka SBolt STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs