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JOY E-BIKE Hurricane

₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.75 kWh
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Variants

Joy e-bike Hurricane price starts at ₹ 2.33 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Hurricane STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
90 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jul 2026
EV makers seek to delay India's battery policy to 2034, aligning with EU standards for smoother implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The article reviews various electric SUVs in India, highlighting features, prices, and battery ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Mar 2026
The government extended electric two-wheeler subsidies until July 2026 and rickshaw subsidies until March 2028 to boost electric mobility.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Hurricane Visual Comparison

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Joy e-bike Hurricane
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
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Joy e-bike Hurricane comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Joy e-bike Hurricane
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EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Joy e-bike Hurricane Images

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Joy e-bike Hurricane Colours

Joy e-bike Hurricane is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

Joy e-bike Hurricane Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
HurricanevsFerrato Disruptor
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

2.79 Lakhs
HurricanevsFlying Flea C6
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
HurricanevsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
HurricanevsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
HurricanevsRV400
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs
HurricanevsBeast

News

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Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
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9 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Hurricane Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4.75 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque230 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range80 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Hurricane specs and features

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