Joy e-bike Hurricane Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range80 km
- Charging8 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.75 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Joy e-bike Hurricane
|Rs. 2.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80 km
|-
|5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|HurricaneVSFerrato Disruptor
|Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
|Rs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
|60 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|124 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|154 km
|-
|15.4 kW
|HurricaneVSFlying Flea C6
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|HurricaneVSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|HurricaneVSRV400
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|HurricaneVSRV400 BRZ
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|192 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|3 Hours 20 Minutes
|5 kW
|HurricaneVSKM 3000 Mark 2
Joy e-bike Hurricane is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Battery Capacity
|4.75 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|230 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|80 km
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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