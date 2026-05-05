The popularity of electric SUVs has grown multifold in India, with multiple offerings currently available in India. Not only that, but the ambiguity surrounding fuel prices, as well as subsidies offered for electric vehicles, along with a lower maintenance cost of EVs, compared to ICE-powered vehicles, has made it an easy choice for a few customers. Here are 5 electric SUVs to buy in India with a range of 400 km under ₹30 lakh:

1 Hyundai Creta Electric Engine 42-51.4 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the most affordable electric SUVs on the list. The electric iteration of the best-selling compact SUV in India, the Creta, is priced at ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km.

2 Tata Harrier EV Engine 65-75 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric SUV in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio. The Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh, and is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the 65-kWh variant and 622 km with the 75-kWh variant.

3 Mahindra XEV 9e Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XEV 9e is the electric SUV coupe from the stables of Mahindra. The Mahindra XEV 9e has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.90 lakh. The electric SUV coupe is powered by two different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, with a range of 522 km and 656 km, respectively.

4 Mahindra XEV 9S Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 202 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XEV 9S is the flagship SUV from the Indian automaker. The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp, 241.3 bhp and 281.6 bhp. The electric motor produces a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is the same for all variants. The Mahindra XEV 9S boasts a range of 521 km for the 59-kWh variant, 600 km for the 70-kWh variant and 679 km for the 79-kWh variant. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.95 lakh.

5 BYD Atto 3 Engine 49.92-60.48 kWh cc Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details The Atto 3 from the stables of Chinese automaker, Build Your Dreams (BYD), is powered by two different battery packs: a 49.92-kWh battery pack and a 60.48-kWh battery pack. The ATTO 3 is powered by a PMSM electric motor producing 201.1 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Moreover, the entry-level SUV from BYD is priced at ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts a maximum range of up to 521 km.

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