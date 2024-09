Creta EV Latest Update

Creta EV Launch DateThe Hyundai Creta EV is expected to launch in Jul 2025 .Creta EV Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 20 Lakhs* Onwards .Creta EV RivalsTata Curvv EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Maruti Suzuki eVX and MG ZS EV are sought to be the major rivals to Hyundai Creta EV .

...Read More

Read Less