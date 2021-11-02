Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Beast vs Joy e-bike Hurricane

In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm230 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub MotorDC Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
5000 W5000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge75 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,0002,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0002,33,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2015,008

