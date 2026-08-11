PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/13

JOY E-BIKE Beast

₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Joy e-bike Beast Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    5.18 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5 kW
View All Beast SpecsView specs icon

Joy e-bike Beast Variants

Joy e-bike Beast price starts at ₹ 2.42 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Beast STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
90 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Joy e-bike Beast Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
In May 2026, Indian automobile dealers saw increased demand for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles amid rising fuel prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 272 new electric buses, part of a 950-bus initiative to enhance public transport and reduce emissions.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Beast.
Joy e-bike Beast
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
VS
Joy e-bike BeastSelect model
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Joy e-bike Beast comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Joy e-bike Beast
Joy e-bike Beast image
Rs. 2.42 LakhsOnwards-230 NmSports Bikes115 kgDiscDiscAlloy110 km9 Hours5 kW
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-Sports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy109 km4-5 Hrs.6.37 kWBeastVSFerrato Disruptor
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 imageRs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
4.84
60 NmSports Bikes124 kgDiscDiscAlloy154 km-15.4 kWBeastVSFlying Flea C6
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreetUltraviolette F77 SuperStreet imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards-100 NmSports Bikes210 kgDiscDiscAlloy323 km3 Hours30 kWBeastVSF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.52
100 NmSports Bikes207 kgDiscDiscAlloy323 km5 Hrs.30 kWBeastVSF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette X47 CrossoverUltraviolette X47 Crossover imageRs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
51
100 NmSports Bikes197 kgDiscDiscAlloy323 km5 Hours30 kWBeastVSX47 Crossover
Odysse Electric EvoqisOdysse Electric Evoqis imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
4.4198
64 Nm (Motor)Sports Bikes-DiscDrumAlloy140 km6 Hours3000 WBeastVSEvoqis

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Joy e-bike Beast
Hero Karizma XMR 250
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Joy e-bike BeastSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Karizma XMR 250Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Joy e-bike Beast Images

Joy e-bike Beast Image 1
Joy e-bike Beast Image 2
Joy e-bike Beast Image 3
Joy e-bike Beast Image 4
Joy e-bike Beast Image 5
Joy e-bike Beast Image 6

Joy e-bike Beast Colours

Joy e-bike Beast is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Gray
Green
Gray

Joy e-bike Beast Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
BeastvsFerrato Disruptor
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

2.79 Lakhs
BeastvsFlying Flea C6
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
BeastvsF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
BeastvsF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs
BeastvsX47 Crossover
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
BeastvsRV400

News

Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Beast Specifications and Features

Max Power5000 W
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh
Charging PointYes
Max Torque230 Nm (Motor)
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range110 km
Charging Time9 hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Beast specs and features

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features