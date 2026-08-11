Joy e-bike Beast Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range110 km
- Charging9 hrs
- Battery Capacity5.18 kWh
- Motor Power5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Joy e-bike Beast
|Rs. 2.42 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110 km
|9 Hours
|5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|BeastVSFerrato Disruptor
|Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
|Rs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
|60 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|124 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|154 km
|-
|15.4 kW
|BeastVSFlying Flea C6
|Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|210 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|3 Hours
|30 kW
|BeastVSF77 SuperStreet
|Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|207 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|5 Hrs.
|30 kW
|BeastVSF77 Mach 2
|Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
|Rs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|5 Hours
|30 kW
|BeastVSX47 Crossover
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|64 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|140 km
|6 Hours
|3000 W
|BeastVSEvoqis
Joy e-bike Beast is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|5000 W
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|230 Nm (Motor)
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|9 hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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