Joy e-bike Beast on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Joy e-bike Beast on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Joy e-bike Beast dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Joy e-bike Beast on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Joy e-bike Beast is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Joy e-bike Hurricane starting at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Joy e-bike Beast STD ₹ 2.42 Lakhs