Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Right View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Front View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Left View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Front Right View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Front Suspension And Tyre View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Handle And Mirror View
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus starting price is Rs. 1,12,341 in India. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus is available in 1 variant and
1.12 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.18 kWh
Max Speed55 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Gen Next Nanu Plus specs and features

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Variants & Price

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus price starts at ₹ 1.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus's top variant is STD.

STD
1.12 Lakhs*
55 Kmph
100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity2.18 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all Gen Next Nanu Plus specs and features

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.12 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
2.18 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
Range
100 km
120 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Joy e-bike News

    Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
    This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
    20 Feb 2024
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
    Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
    7 Mar 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
    2 Mar 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus FAQs

    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.18 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.18 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
    The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

