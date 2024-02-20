Which is the top variant of Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus? Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus? The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.18 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus have, and what is the price range? The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus? The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.18 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.