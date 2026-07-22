In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Chetak vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Gen next nanu plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 70,099
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.18 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-