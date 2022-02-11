Saved Articles

HT Auto

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus STD

1.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Key Specs
Max Speed55 kmph
Range100 km
Gen Next Nanu Plus STD Latest Updates

Gen Next Nanu Plus falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Gen Next Nanu Plus STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs. It

  • Range: 100 km
  • Max Speed: 55 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 2.18 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    55 Kmph
    100 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,12,341
    Insurance
    4,471
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,16,812
    EMI@2,511/mo
    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1800 mm
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Wheelbase
    1290 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Kerb Weight
    85 kg
    Height
    1140 mm
    Saddle Height
    740 mm
    Width
    690 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubed
    Range
    100 km
    Max Speed
    55 kmph
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    1.5 kW
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Rear Suspension
    Dual Adjustable Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork type
    Riding Modes
    Sports,Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    7 Degree
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Motor Controlled - 3 Speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster
    Geo Fencing
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Colour LCD Display
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    2.18 kWh
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus STD EMI
    EMI2,260 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,05,130
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,05,130
    Interest Amount
    30,449
    Payable Amount
    1,35,579

    Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Alternatives

    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x 2.9 kWh

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gen Next Nan... vs 450x
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak Urbane

    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gen Next Nan... vs Chetak

