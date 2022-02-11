Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Length 1800 mm Ground Clearance 185 mm Wheelbase 1290 mm Additional Storage Yes Kerb Weight 85 kg Height 1140 mm Saddle Height 740 mm Width 690 mm Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm Tyre Size Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10 Front Brake Disc Wheels Type Alloy Rear Brake Disc Tyre Type Tubed Mileage and Performance Range 100 km Max Speed 55 kmph Engine and Transmission Transmission Automatic Starting Remote Start,Push Button Start Motor Power 1.5 kW Reverse Assist Yes Drive Type Hub Motor Fuel Type Electric Emission Type bs6 Chassis and Suspension Rear Suspension Dual Adjustable Shock Absorber Front Suspension Telescopic Fork type Features and Safety Riding Modes Sports,Yes Speedometer Digital Gradeability 7 Degree Clock Yes Instrument Console Digital Underseat storage Yes Bluetooth Connectivity Bluetooth Mobile Application Yes Tripmeter Digital Seat Type Single Additional Features Motor Controlled - 3 Speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster Geo Fencing Yes Anti Theft Alarm Yes USB Charging Port Yes Display Colour LCD Display Charging Charging at Charging Station Yes Charging at Home Yes Electricals Battery Capacity 2.18 kWh Tail Light LED Turn Signal Lamp LED Headlight LED Battery Type Li-ion