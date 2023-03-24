Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the parent company of Joy e-bike electric two-wheelers, has announced commencing operations of its new lithium-ion battery assembly line with a capacity of 1 GWh (Gigawatt hours). The assembly line has been set up under Phase one development of the EV Ancillary Cluster in Vadodara, Gujarat. The new battery assembly line will be used for a number of applications, which should help solidify the brand’s presence in the EV ecosystem.

Also Read : Joy e-bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is "unbreakable"

Under the first phase of development, Wardwizard says the 1 GWh assembly line will ensure direct control over the quality and standards of the lithium-ion battery packs. The company has already rolled out the first batch of locally assembled battery packs from the new line. Local assembly should also translate to better economies of scale, which in turn, will lead to better pricing on the company’s offerings.

Elaborating on the development, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director - Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of our battery assembly line, which was an integral target for FY2022–2023. As we are observing rising demand for EVs, quality and safety are of utmost priority, and with our in-house battery assembly line, Wardwizard is a step closer to contributing to the EVolution. This step will further make EVs more affordable than before. We are actively working on scaling the capacity of our battery assembly and starting the manufacturing of other components, including chassis, motors, and steel parts, as well as lithium-ion cells, in the near future."

Furthermore, Wardwizard plans to expand its R&D operations and production of electronic components in the EV Ancillary Cluster. The company recently introduced the Mihos electric scooter in the market and is planning to bring a host of new offerings to compete in the electric two-wheeler segment against the likes of TVS, Okinawa, Bajaj and more.

First Published Date: