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JOY E-BIKE Thunderbolt

₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    5.18 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5 kW
View All Thunderbolt SpecsView specs icon

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Variants

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt price starts at ₹ 2.33 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Thunderbolt STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
90 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
EV battery longevity surpassing expectations boosts consumer confidence, addressing major concerns about lifespan and reliability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announces two motor technology patents, enhancing efficiency and reliability for electric vehicles through innovative design.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
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EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Images

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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Colours

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue
Yellow
Blue

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
ThunderboltvsFerrato Disruptor
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

2.79 Lakhs
ThunderboltvsFlying Flea C6
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
ThunderboltvsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
ThunderboltvsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
ThunderboltvsRV400
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs
ThunderboltvsBeast

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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Specifications and Features

Max Power5000 W
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh
Max Torque230 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range110 km
Charging Time9 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Thunderbolt specs and features

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