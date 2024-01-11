In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Hurricane up to 75 km/charge and the Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less