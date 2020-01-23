HT Auto
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Specifications

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt starting price is Rs. 2,33,000 in India. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt is available in 1 variant and
2.33 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Specs

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Thunderbolt starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Thunderbolt sits in the Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in ...Read More

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
5000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
110 km/charge
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12°
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Alternatives

Joy e-bike Hurricane

Joy e-bike Hurricane

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Thunderbolt vs Hurricane
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs Onwards
Thunderbolt vs Beast
UPCOMING
Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis

Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis

3 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Bikes

Joy e-bike News

MG claims the ZS EV goes from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and in HT Auto's test drive, it truly did.
MG ZS EV drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
23 Jan 2020
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
24 Mar 2023
Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Variants & Price List

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt price starts at ₹ 2.33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Thunderbolt comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt top variant price is ₹ 2.33 Lakhs.

STD
2.33 Lakhs*
5000 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

