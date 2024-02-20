|Battery Capacity
|2.12 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus's top variant is STD.
₹1.16 Lakhs*
55 Kmph
100 Km
|Model Name
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
|Kinetic Green Flex
|TVS iQube Electric
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.16 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
|Range
100 km
120 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic