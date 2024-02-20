Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Wolf Plus starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Wolf Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus's top variant is STD.
₹1.16 Lakhs*
55 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price