Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Specifications

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus starting price is Rs. 1,15,694 in India. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus is available in 1 variant and
1.16 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Specs

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Wolf Plus starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Wolf Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment ...Read More

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1830 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm
Height
1115 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
100 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type Suspension
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers
Riding Modes
Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Odometer
Analogue
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Motor Controller - 3-speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster, Trip planing
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Colour LCD Display
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Specs
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Specs
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Star details
View similar Bikes
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Specs
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V1 Specs

Joy e-bike News

Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
20 Feb 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
24 Mar 2023
Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Variants & Price List

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus's top variant is STD.

STD
1.16 Lakhs*
55 Kmph
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details