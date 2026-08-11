Aprilia SXR 125 Key Specs
- Engine125 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power9.61 ps
- Speed93 kmph
- Max Torque10.19 Nm
- Kerb Weight129 kg
Aprilia SXR 125 is priced at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aprilia SXR 125 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Aprilia SXR 125 comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Red, White.
Aprilia SXR 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Aprilia SXR 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, VLF Mobster 135.
Aprilia SXR 125 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Aprilia SXR 125
|Rs. 1.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|125 cc
|9.61 PS
|10.19 Nm
|Scooters
|129 kg
|1963 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SXR 125VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SXR 125VSChetak
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|SXR 125VSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SXR 125VS450S
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SXR 125VSOneS Gen 2
Aprilia SXR 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|9.61 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.19 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Max Speed
|93 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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