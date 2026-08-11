Aprilia SXR 125 Price:

Aprilia SXR 125 is priced at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia SXR 125?

The Aprilia SXR 125 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Aprilia SXR 125 colour options?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, VLF Mobster 135.

What is the mileage of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).