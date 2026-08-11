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APRILIA SXR 125

₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SXR 125 Price:

Aprilia SXR 125 is priced at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia SXR 125?

The Aprilia SXR 125 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Aprilia SXR 125 colour options?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, VLF Mobster 135.

What is the mileage of Aprilia SXR 125?

Aprilia SXR 125 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia SXR 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.61 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    93 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.19 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    129 kg
View All SXR 125 SpecsView specs icon

Aprilia SXR 125 Variants

Aprilia SXR 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
SXR 125 STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
125 cc
93 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Aprilia SXR 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved its third podium sweep of 2026, with Raul Fernandez winning the British Grand Prix.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Indian tire manufacturers experienced growth in FY26, but FY27 anticipates margin pressure and higher capital expenditure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The summary compares five vehicles: Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Skoda Kodiaq, and Kia Carens, highlighting their unique features and strengths.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's expanding automotive market creates opportunities for global auto parts suppliers amid rising electric vehicle offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Aprilia Racing secured a one-two finish at the Brazil Grand Prix, with Bezzecchi winning and Martín second.Read Full Story

Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Aprilia SXR 125
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Aprilia SXR 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Aprilia SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125 image
Rs. 1.33 LakhsOnwards-125 cc9.61 PS10.19 NmScooters129 kg1963 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloySXR 125VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloySXR 125VSChetak
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---SXR 125VSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloySXR 125VS450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloySXR 125VSOneS Gen 2

Aprilia SXR 125 Images

Aprilia SXR 125 Image 1
Aprilia SXR 125 Image 2
Aprilia SXR 125 Image 3
Aprilia SXR 125 Image 4
Aprilia SXR 125 Image 5
Aprilia SXR 125 Image 6

Aprilia SXR 125 Colours

Aprilia SXR 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black

Aprilia SXR 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
SXR 125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SXR 125vsChetak
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
SXR 125vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SXR 125vs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
SXR 125vsOneS Gen 2
VLF Mobster 135

VLF Mobster 135

1.3 Lakhs
SXR 125vsMobster 135

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Aprilia SXR 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.61 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.19 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Max Speed93 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SXR 125 specs and features

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