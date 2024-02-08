Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a game
Nearly a year after it was first unveiled, we finally ride the Matter Aera, India’s first geared electric motorcycle, in the scenic Rann of Kutch in G
...
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
32 Ah 72 Kmph 75.0
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
11.6 kwh 188 kmph 344 km
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS