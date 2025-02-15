HT Auto
APRILIA Tuono 457

Exp. Launch on 15 Feb 2025
Tuono 457 Expected Key Specs

About Aprilia Tuono 457

Tuono 457 Latest Update

  Auto recap, Dec 31: Aprilia Tuono 457 India listed for India, new Bajaj Pulsar teased & more
  Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today December 31, 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website, launch likely soon

    • Tuono 457 Launch Date

    The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2025.

    Tuono 457 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹4 Lakhs* Onwards.

    Specs and Features

    The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 457 cc
    • Transmission: Manual
    • FuelType: Petrol

    Tuono 457 Rivals

    Aprilia RS 457, CFMoto 650NK, Honda CB500F, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha R3 are sought to be the major rivals to Aprilia Tuono 457.

    Read More

    Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine457 cc

      Aprilia Tuono 457 News

      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Dec 31: Aprilia Tuono 457 India listed for India, new Bajaj Pulsar teased & more
      1 Jan 2025
      Latest news on December 31, 2024: The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and carries over the same underpinnings from the full-faired offering
      Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today December 31, 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website, launch likely soon
      31 Dec 2024
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and carries over the same underpinnings from the full-faired offering
      Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on India website, launch likely soon
      31 Dec 2024
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and it carries over the engine, cycle parts, frame, and electronics from the sports bike it is based on.
      Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch likely at Bharat Mobility Expo after EICMA debut. Key facts you must know
      5 Dec 2024
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 is essentially a naked RS 457 and it carries over the engine, cycle parts, frame, and electronics from the sports bike it is based on.
      EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled with new design, to launch in India soon
      6 Nov 2024
      View all
       Aprilia Tuono 457 News
      Explore Other Options

      Aprilia Tuono 457 FAQs

      The Aprilia Tuono 457 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 4 Lakhs.
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 457 cc segment.
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 features a 457 cc engine delivering a powerful 47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
      The Aprilia Tuono 457 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia RS 457 and CFMoto 650NK in the 457 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

