Steelbird and Transformers: Rise of the Beast partner to launch new helmet range

Steelbird has partnered with the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of the Beast to launch a new range of limited-edition helmets. The licensed Steelbird Transformers helmet range will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform Flipkart and feature special graphics related to the characters from the film franchise. The helmets are available in four models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM
The Steelbird Transformers helmets are available in four graphic options
The Steelbird Transformers helmets are available in four graphic options

The Transformers Helmet range by Steelbird meets the ISI standard and comes with a quick-release chinstrap mechanism for ease of operation. It uses UV-resistant polyurethane paints, while a dynamic ventilation system provides increased airflow. The outer shell has been injected from special high-impact grade engineering thermoplastic. At the same time, the regulated density EPS concussion padding gets covered in anti-allergic material for comfort during long hours of riding.

Also Read : First India-made helmet launched to meet Europe's stringent ECE 22.06 standards

Regarding the collaboration, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, SteelBird Group, said, “We are truly honoured to partner with Transformers: Rise of the Beast and bring this exclusive collection of licensed helmets to the Indian market. SteelBird has always been committed to providing innovative and reliable safety gear, and this collaboration allows us to merge our passion for helmets with the iconic world of Transformers. We are confident that riders and fans alike will be thrilled by this unique collection."

“Our exclusive collaboration with Flipkart ensures that these limited edition helmets will be easily accessible to enthusiasts across the country. We look forward to witnessing the excitement and joy these helmets bring to our customers," he added.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast is the seventh instalment in the Transformers live-action film series, serving as a sequel to the 2018 flick Bumblebee. It is a prequel to the 2007 Transformers movie that kickstarted the franchise. The movie features actors, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, and will include fan-favourite characters including Optimus Prime, Scourge, Airazar, Mirage, Arcee, and Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beast was released in India on June 9, 2023.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: helmet Steelbird Steelbird Helmets Transformers Rise of the Beast
