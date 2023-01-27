HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ignyte Ign 7 Launched, India's First Helmet With Ece 22.06 Certification

Ignyte IGN-7 launched, India's first helmet with ECE 22.06 certification

Steelbird, one of the leading Indian helmet brands, has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7, which is the first made-in-India helmet to receive ECE 22.06 certification. The Ignyte IGN-7 is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it also conforms to DOT FMVSS No. 218 for the US market and India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) safety standards. The new helmet is priced from 6,199 onwards.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 09:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ignyte IGN-7 meets Europe's ECE 22.06 homologation standards and is priced from ₹6,199 onwards
The Ignyte IGN-7 meets Europe's ECE 22.06 homologation standards and is priced from ₹6,199 onwards
The Ignyte IGN-7 meets Europe's ECE 22.06 homologation standards and is priced from ₹6,199 onwards
The Ignyte IGN-7 meets Europe's ECE 22.06 homologation standards and is priced from ₹6,199 onwards

The ECE 22.06 homologation standard for helmets came into effect in 2022, replacing ECE 22.05. The ECE standards are helmet safety and regulatory standards set by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Under these safety standards, helmets undergo more tests including impact resistance at high and low-speed crashes, rotational impact tests, and testing with accessories like intercom systems and sun visors. The new regulations now require helmets to undergo 18 tests as against five in ECE 22.06. The helmets are also tested at different speeds of 6, 7.5, and 8.2 m/s.

Also Read : This made-in-India helmet is among the lightest in the world, weighs just 1,250 gm

The Ignyte IGN-7 gets NACA airflow system while a double D-ring fastener makes it track-ready
The Ignyte IGN-7 gets NACA airflow system while a double D-ring fastener makes it track-ready
The Ignyte IGN-7 gets NACA airflow system while a double D-ring fastener makes it track-ready
The Ignyte IGN-7 gets NACA airflow system while a double D-ring fastener makes it track-ready

The Ignyte IGN-7 then is now eligible to be sold in Europe and is available in three sizes - M, L and XL. It can be had in either three monotone shades or with decals. The helmet also comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars and aircraft for smoother airflow. The IGN-7 comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars and aircraft for smoother airflow. The NACA inlets allow large volumes of air inside the helmet to refresh and de-humidify the interior, while the outlets make way for quick extraction of stale air.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The IGN-7 has been built with nine parts EPS with multiple densities for higher protection for the rider against impact. There's a double D-ring fastener, which makes it track-ready, and a factory-fitted pinlock 70 anti-fog lens.

The Ignyte IGN-7 will compete against helmet offerings from Axor, MT, and the likes. It is available online on the company's website or at its stores across the country.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Steelbird helmets Ignyte IGN 7 Helmets
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta with a new face
Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta with a new face
Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR, pickup bed and off-road capability
Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR, pickup bed and off-road capability
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
Audi Activesphere Concept vehicle lands from the future
Audi Activesphere Concept vehicle lands from the future
Ignyte IGN-7 launched, India's first helmet with ECE 22.06 certification
Ignyte IGN-7 launched, India's first helmet with ECE 22.06 certification

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city