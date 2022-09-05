HT Auto
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams

The helmets have high impact absorption standards and have been designed in a way that they have high visibility on the streets or the highways.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 16:15 PM
The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
Indian start-up Tiivra Ventures has launched its flagship range of composite fiber helmets which are among the lightest in the world, weighing just 1,250 grams. The helmets are aerodynamically optimised for those who like to ride in aggressive postures. The helmet is based on an extensive feedback process collected from the motorcycle riding community.

The helmet has also secured quality certifications, including DOT and ISI. They are awaiting the ECE 20.6 certification, which is considered among the most stringent quality checks globally. The helmet range has been priced from a starting range of 15,000. Tiivra Venture's inaugural line of products also include other merchandise such as jerseys and balaclavas.

(Also read | Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating)

The helmets have high impact absorption standards and have been designed in a way that they have high visibility on the streets or the highways. They have a spoiler coated with StarBlaze, which is a custom-developed gold coating by Nippon Paints. These also have reflective nano-particles for night-time visibility as well as SunBlaze as the basecoat for high visibility.

The collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon. They come in four sizes - S, M, L and XL. The helmets come in two fits – Race fit and Street fit, with an extra smoked visor.

The company believes that India is the right market for such products because the country sees launch of new motorcycles almost every month in the 200cc -650cc category. It is also the world’s largest market for two-wheelers and home to one of the world’s largest and most competitive two-wheeler helmet manufacturing industries. “We set out two years ago with an audacious vision of building an extraordinary product and a strong brand in the biking space," said Alpana Parida, Founder and CEO of Tiivra Ventures.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: helmet
